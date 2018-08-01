Teen Jumps Into Well After She Was 'Scolded' By Mother, Dies In Jharkhand

Teen's mother scolded her after which she allegedly killed self. (Representational)

A 19-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well after she was scolded by her mother in Palamau district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Murma village under the jurisdiction of Utari Road police station of the district, the police said.

The girl committed suicide on Monday, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Palamau district, Indrajeet Mahatha, said.

The girl's mother had given her some money to buy some grocery items but the girl returned home after purchasing clothes for herself, Mr Mahatha said.

Advertisement

Her mother scolded her for spending the money on clothes and after that she went out of her house and jumped into a well, the SP said.

The police recovered the and sent it for post-mortem examination, he added.