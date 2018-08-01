Teen Jumps Into Well After She Was "Scolded" By Mother, Dies In Jharkhand

The incident happened in Murma village under the jurisdiction of Utari Road police station of the district, the police said.

All India | | Updated: August 01, 2018 07:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Teen Jumps Into Well After She Was 'Scolded' By Mother, Dies In Jharkhand

Teen's mother scolded her after which she allegedly killed self. (Representational)

Medininagar, Jharkhand: 

A 19-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well after she was scolded by her mother in Palamau district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Murma village under the jurisdiction of Utari Road police station of the district, the police said.

The girl committed suicide on Monday, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Palamau district, Indrajeet Mahatha, said.

The girl's mother had given her some money to buy some grocery items but the girl returned home after purchasing clothes for herself, Mr Mahatha said.

Her mother scolded her for spending the money on clothes and after that she went out of her house and jumped into a well, the SP said.

The police recovered the and sent it for post-mortem examination, he added. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Teen kills selfMedininagar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusMarsHonor 9NVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20Oppo F9 ProSGOT/SGPTPrice Comparison

................................ Advertisement ................................