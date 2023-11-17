Teen Gang-Raped While Going To School In UP's Mathura: Police

Efforts are on to arrest the accused, police said (Representational)

A minor girl was allegedly raped by four men in a village in Surir area here, police said on Friday.

At around 9 am on Thursday, the teenage girl was going to her school when Gaurav stopped her and took her to his house, where he and three others raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen said.

The four men managed to flee when the locals gathered there, police said.

An FIR has been registered under Section 376 D (gang rape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act, they added.

Efforts are on to arrest the accused, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)