Teen Dies By Suicide Day Before Wedding, Boyfriend Slits Wrist But Survives

An 18-year-old woman died by suicide in Kerala's Malappuram district, a day before her wedding. According to local reports, Shaima Sinivar was in a relationship with her 19-year-old neighbour Sajeer, but her family found a different match and she was engaged a week before the wedding. Upset over this, the teenager hanged herself on the terrace of her uncle's home, where she lived after her father died.

Shaima, local reports have said, had told her family that she was in a relationship with Sajeer and wanted to marry him, but they refused. She was upset over the engagement and the approaching wedding. Shortly after she died by suicide, Sajeer slit his wrist. He was admitted to the medical college in Manjeri and is reportedly out of danger. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and started a probe.

Shaima Sinivar's suicide death comes days after Malappuram district made headlines for the suicide of another woman. Twenty-five-year-old Vishnuja was found dead at her home. The woman's husband Prabhin has been arrested after her family accused him of torturing her mentally and physically. Police have registered a case under charges of abetment to suicide and cruelty against women by their husbands or their relatives.