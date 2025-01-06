Techie And Wife Poison Children, Then Die By Suicide In Bengaluru Shocker

A family of four, including a software consultant, his wife, and their two children, were found dead in their rented home in the RMV 2nd Stage area of Bengaluru. According to the police, the case is being investigated as a suspected murder-suicide.

The dead have been identified as Anup Kumar (38), his wife Rakhi (35), their 5-year-old daughter Anupriya, and their 2-year-old son Priyansh. Originally from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, the family had been residing in Bengaluru for Anup Kumar's work as a software consultant in a private firm.

Monday morning the family's house help arrived for work. Receiving no response despite repeated attempts to contact the family, the house help alerted neighbours, who then informed the police. Upon entering the premises, police discovered the bodies of the couple and their children.

Anup and Rakhi poisoned their children before killing themselves by hanging, an initial probe revealed, according to news agency IANS. The news report claims that the couple may have been struggling emotionally, reportedly due to their elder child's health condition. Anupriya was a child with special needs, and the parents were reportedly under stress, according to statements from their house help.

The couple seemed happy and had even made plans to visit Pondicherry. The packing was completed on Sunday, police said, quoting the house help. The family employed three individuals, including two cooks and one caregiver for their children, each earning Rs 15,000 per month.

No suicide note has been discovered at the scene so far.

The Sadashivanagar Police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation.