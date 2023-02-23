Team Uddhav's Sanjay Raut Faces Defamation Case Over Murder Conspiracy Charge

Eknath Shinde has assured probe into Sanjay Raut's claim. (File)

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut has been charged with defamation for falsely alleging threat to his life from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son.

The case was registered after former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde lodged a complaint against the Rajya Sabha MP.

Mr Raut has been charged under relevant sections in the Indian Penal Code for defamation, false charges, promoting enmity, insulting for breach of peace, and for statements for public mischief.

The Thackeray faction leader had earlier this week complained to the police that Shrikant Shinde, a Lok Sabha MP, had given a contract to Thane-based Raja Thakur to kill him.

He made the allegation in a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner, and copies of the complaint were sent to Thane Police and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio.

Eknath Shinde has assured probe into Mr Raut's claim.

Mr Fadnavis said the Rajya Sabha MP was trying to seek sympathy and has been making "mindless allegations".

"I think he is creating sensation by levelling such allegations. He may think that he would get some sympathy out of it. But you do not get sympathy by making fake allegations," he said.

Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray, a former state minister, had said Mr Raut's complaint should be taken seriously. "Unfortunately, these traitor MLAs (from Shinde camp) are not being controlled at all. One MLA had opened fire in Mahim area of Mumbai, but no action was taken," he said.

The rival Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde and are locked in legal battles over the control of the Shiv Sena.

The Election Commission has allotted the party name and 'bow and arrow' symbol to Mr Shinde's camp.

Mr Thackeray has challenged the EC order in the Supreme Court, which said it cannot put a freeze on the order "at this stage." The matter will be heard again after two weeks.