'Bring Bright Colours Back': Team Uddhav MP's Message For Indian Brides

Dear brides, please bring bright colours back into your wedding festivities, said Priyanka Chaturvedi.
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has encouraged brides to infuse more vibrant colours into their wedding celebrations and advised against solely adhering to "boring grooms' colour choices". A notable transformation in bridal fashion has taken centre stage over time. Brides today are diverging from the conventional path of the traditional and vibrant red lehengas, opting instead for aesthetic wedding themes that include subtle options like whites or delicate pastel colours.
Ms Chaturvedi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Dear Indian brides, Please bring bright colours back into your wedding festivities. Not everything is about coordinating with boring grooms colour choices. Thank you.” She clarified that this was “not a political tweet but a genuine ask.”
In response to a user's comment stating that pastel colours are currently trending, and brides meticulously follow wedding planners' advice, Ms Chaturvedi advised that brides “should stop listening to such planners.”
Many people, on the platform, have agreed with Ms Chaturvedi's view.
“With you on this. Weddings font look like wedding anymore with those whites, creams, peaches," a comment read.
Another emphasised the need to "revive the unique & intrinsic beauty." He said, “They just want to organise everything, plan it, give it themed experience bla bla. They have forgotten that naturally, it's colourful; so they want to plan. All this is a Western import; need to revive the unique & intrinsic beauty.”
A few said that mostly celebrity weddings feature "dull colours."
In another instance, someone mentioned that Alia Bhatt wore her wedding saree to the National Awards ceremony, implying that the saree might have been more fitting for one occasion than the other.
What are your thoughts on this matter? Feel free to share in the comments below.