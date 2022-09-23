Uddhav Thackeray Gets Dussehra Rally Venue, Court Says No To Team Shinde

Dadar MLA Sada Sarvankar filed an application in the Bombay High Court on Thursday.

The Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena was today dealt a big blow, with the Bombay High Court granting permission to the Uddhav Thckeray-led Shiv Sena to organise a Dussehra rally at Mumbai's iconic Shivaji Park. The court rejected the Shinde faction's request to not decide on the petition until the dispute over claim to the party was settled.

Dadar MLA Sada Sarvankar, part of the Shinde faction, had agued that under the garb of the present petition, the petitioners (Thackeray-led Shiv Sena) were trying to lay claim on the party.

Mr Sarvankar said he had also filed an application with the Mumbai civic body on August 30 seeking permission to hold the Shiv Sena's annual Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park in central Mumbai.

He claimed the majority support from the Shiv Sena is for Eknath Shinde, and Uddhav Thackeray has no support within the party.

The Dadar MLA had filed an application in the Bombay High Court on Thursday, seeking the court to not hear or decide the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena's petition.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had yesterday denied permission to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena as well as Eknath Shinde's faction for holding Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park on the basis of law and order concerns raised by Mumbai Police.

"While both the opponent applicants have applied for permission to hold the Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Maharaj Park Maidan, if any one of the applicants is granted permission to hold the rally, this may create a serious problem of law and order in the sensitive area of Shivaji Park," stated the police remarks in the BMC's letter sent to both the factions.

The rebel camp, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde, already has permission for the rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex Ground.