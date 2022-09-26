'Conspiracy To Remove Ashok Gehlot': Rajasthan MLA Targets Ajay Maken

Rajasthan Congress MLA Shanti Kumar Dhariwal today launched a fierce counterattack on Central observer and state in-charge Ajay Maken, alleging that he is working to promote Sachin Pilot. "I accuse the Secretary General in charge of Rajasthan of being biased… He is canvassing for Pilot and wants to make him the Chief Minister... People got angry and called me," said the Ashok Gehlot loyalist, who hosted the parallel meeting of MLAs yesterday.

After the meet, 92 MLAs skipped the legislature party meet, going instead to meet the Speaker and threatening mass resignation to keep out Mr Pilot from the top post. The MLAs had also refused to have one-on-one meetings with Central leaders, countering party chief Sonia Gandhi's move to resolve the situation.

Mission unsuccessful, Mr Maken returned to Delhi today and accused the MLAs of "indiscipline". Their three-point demand – which includes a status quo till the next party chief is elected – was a conflict of interest, he said.

"Resolution should not have any conflict of interest. Those who are contesting elections and tomorrow become party president, they get to decide on the resolution and this is a conflict of interest. So, it is wrong," Mr Maken had told reporters before leaving for Delhi.

Going by the wish of the MLAs, Mr Gehlot being the front runner in the race, will have to take a call on the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan, a post he wants under his control.

"In the 75 years of Congress history, there has never been a conditional resolution. Resolution is one-line only. Everything is told to the Congress president and then a decision is taken," Mr Maken had added.

Mr Dhariwal said all this was a "conspiracy" to remove Mr Gehlot from the post of the Rajasthan Chief Minister. He also denied that he had called a parallel meeting at his home, claiming that the MLAs had called him.