'The Real Prize Was...': Anand Mahindra On India's Historic Badminton Win

Anand Mahindra praised Kidambi Srikanth for winning Thomas Cup gold medal. (File photo)

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has praised Kidambi Srikanth, who led the Indian men's badminton team to their first-ever Thomas Cup gold medal, for fostering the team spirit during the campaign. The Mahindra Group chairman has shared what the ace Indian shuttler said about team spirit and urged everyone to "remember that: in business and in all of life."

Kidambi Srikanth, who remained unbeaten in the tournament, had said, “All of us enjoyed being a team. It was a different experience. The icing on the cake was winning the title.”

Sharing the quote, Mr Mahindra wrote, “He says the Thomas Cup title was simply “Icing on the cake.” It was the team experience that was the real prize. Brilliant. Let's remember that; in business and in all of life.”

And here's a good addition to #mondaythoughts He says the Thomas Cup title was simply ‘Icing on the cake.' It was the Team Experience that was the real prize! Brilliant. Let's remember that; in Business and in all of Life.. pic.twitter.com/wN3FtLiVhz — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 16, 2022

Several users have hailed India's triumph at the Thomas Cup and some even shared their thoughts on Mr Mahindra's post.

"Getting a wonderful team is always an achievement, creating history is just a byproduct then," one user wrote.

Another added, “Well said a great conquers everything.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, a person said, “Very true. it's the experience and the team bondings that form that matter more. Can say this from personal experience too.”

A few people on the social media platform declared that “team players are true sportspersons”.

India stunned 14-time champions Indonesia at the men's finals and scripted history by winning the maiden Thomas Cup title.