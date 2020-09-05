Google Celebrates Teachers' Day With Special Doodle

Google India shared the doodle on Twitter with a message to thank all teachers.

September 5 is celebrated as Teachers' Day in India every year. Today, Google has dedicated a doodle to honour efforts taken by teachers all across India.

The doodle showcases things like ruler, painting kit, a planet, mathematical symbols and so on which highlights the different subjects and honours our teachers for their special contributions in a particular field area, or the community in general.

On Twitter, Google India shared the doodle with a message to thank all teachers "for making sure that learning continues, even as classes changed from seats to screens."

"Raising our hands to say #HappyTeachersDay with today's #GoogleDoodle. Thank you for making sure that learning continues, even as classes changed from seats to screens," Google India tweeted.

The day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan - the former President of India. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a philosopher, scholar and politician who dedicated his life towards education and the youth of the country.

"Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day," Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan had said, and the tradition of celebrating Teachers' Day started from 1962 in the country, in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in the country in 1954.