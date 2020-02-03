Woman Teacher Beaten Allegedly By Trinamool Leader Over Land Takeover

The woman was beaten up after she protested bid to acquire her land forcibly for road construction.

A primary school teacher has registered a police complaint against five people who allegedly assaulted her after she protested their bid to acquire her land forcibly for construction of a road in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district.

The teacher from Gangrampur of the district was tied with a rope, dragged and beaten up by a group of people, allegedly including a local TMC leader Amal Sarkar, after she protested against their bid.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

The district TMC leadership has expelled Mr Sarkar, who is accused of being a part of the group which assaulted the teacher.