Teacher Arrested For Molesting 6 Girl Students, Showing Them Obscene Videos

A school teacher in Maharashtra's Akola district has been arrested for molesting six girl students and exposing them to obscene videos, police said.

The accused, Pramod Manohar Sardar, who taught at the Zilla Parishad School in Kazikhed village, was taken into custody Tuesday evening.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Bachchan Singh, leading the investigation, confirmed the arrest and the charges against Sardar. "We received a complaint regarding the molestation of six schoolgirls by their teacher, Pramod Manohar Sardar. He was immediately arrested, and the statements of the victimized girls have been recorded," Mr Singh said.

The police have registered a case against Sardar under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

This incident comes just days after two four-year-old girls were sexually assaulted at an English medium school by a cleaning staff in Thane. The incident triggered massive protests, with residents blocking the Mumbai rail route at Badlapur railway station, bringing train services to a standstill on Tuesday.



