Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Six-Year-Old In Sikkim

The girl was staying in the school's hostel and the teacher, who is also the hostel in-charge, had been sexually assaulting her for many months, a police official said.

All India | | Updated: November 14, 2018 18:21 IST
A case under various sections of the IPC and POSCO has been registered. (File)

Gangtok: 

A teacher of a private school in Sikkim's East District was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old-girl, the police said today.

The girl was staying in the school's hostel and the teacher, who is also the hostel in-charge, had been sexually assaulting her for many months, a police official said.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her elder sister who then informed their parents about it.

The teacher was arrested on Tuesday night after the parents of the girl lodged a complaint at the police station.

A case under various sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered against the accused teacher, the official said.

