TDP Leaders Meet Rajnath Singh Amid Strain In Ties

They said the meeting was an attempt to address the strain in ties after the TDP publicly voiced unhappiness over the Union budget not offering any special benefits to Andhra Pradesh.
Though what transpired at the meeting was not immediately known, a TDP leader said talks were "helpful".
Mr Chowdary had yesterday played down speculation that TDP will break its alliance with the BJP.
TDP sources said the party was unhappy with the BJP because the NDA government had not given Andhra Pradesh any special assistance despite assurances made earlier.