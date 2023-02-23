Tax Resistance: A Rallying Cry In Jammu And Kashmir

"If they had control on air, they would have levied tax on it as well," Ghulam Nabi Azad said

Tax resistance has become a rallying cry for all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir. Even the ruling BJP has distanced itself from the Union Territory administration's decision to levy property taxes in the former state.

After the controversial land eviction drive, which has dispossessed thousands of people from the state land they had cultivated and inhabited for generations, the government decision to impose property taxes from April has caused outrage.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under direct central rule for nearly five years, and the frequent decisions taken by Lieutenant Governor's administration has irked political parties and caused fears among people.

As thousands gathered to listen Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad at Larno in Anantnag district, the former chief minister took a dig at the administration for imposing property taxes.

"If they had control on air, they would have levied tax on it as well. Thank God it's not in their control," said Mr Azad.

Mr Azad said the land of Jammu and Kashmir belongs to its people and no one has a right to snatch it from them. He promised to reverse recent decisions by the administration if his party is voted to power.

Mr Azad, however, was not sure when elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir.

"If people of Jammu and Kashmir vote us to power, we will pass Roshni bill again and give land to people," he said.

The BJP, which is facing flak in Jammu region - its political stronghold - has distanced itself from the government's decision on imposing property tax. BJP's Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina said that they will meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over the issue and his party is not part of the decision on levying taxes.

"BJP has not levied these taxes. We will speak to the Lt Governor once he is back in Jammu and Kashmir as he's gone to his home state UP," said Mr Raina.

Opposition parties - National Conference, PDP, Congress, People's Conference, Apni Party, CPIM and all other groups - have strongly opposed the tax move by the administration. According to an official order, taxes on residential and commercial properties will be imposed from April.

Political parties say any such decision which impacts people of Jammu and Kashmir should be left to the elected government to decide.

Opposing property taxes, former chief minister Omar Abdullah said there should be no taxation without representation as Jammu and Kashmir is without an elected government for nearly five years.

"No Taxation Without Representation". Why should people in J&K pay state taxes including the proposed property tax when we have no say in how our government is run & no say in the decision making of J&K. We are expected to be mute spectators to all unjust decisions by Raj Bhavan. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 21, 2023

"No taxation without representation. Why should people in J&K pay state taxes including the proposed property tax when we have no say in how our government is run & no say in the decision making of J&K. We are expected to be mute spectators to all unjust decisions by Raj Bhavan," tweeted Mr Abdullah on Tuesday.