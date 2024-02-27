Tata Institute Claims Big Breakthrough In Cancer Treatment

The researchers in their presentation called it the "Magic of R+Cu".

The Tata Institute in Mumbai, a premier cancer research and treatment institute in India, has claimed to have discovered a treatment that can prevent the resurgence of cancer the second time.

The researchers and doctors at the institute worked for ten years and have now developed a tablet which they claim would prevent the occurrence of cancer for the second time in patients and will also reduce the side effects of treatments like radiation and chemotherapy by 50 per cent.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Rajendra Badve, a senior cancer surgeon at Tata Memorial Hospital, who was part of the research group, said, "Human cancer cells were inserted in rats for the research, which formed a tumour in them. The rats were then treated with radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery. It was found that when these cancer cells die, they break into tiny pieces called Chromatin particles. These particles can travel to other parts of the body through the bloodstream and when they enter healthy cells, they can turn them cancerous."

The Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) in research said dying cancer cells release cell-free chromatin particles (cfChPs, or fragments of chromosomes) which can turn healthy cells into cancerous ones. Some of the cfChPs may fuse with healthy chromosomes and cause new tumours.

"To find a solution to this problem, doctors gave pro-oxidant tablets with resveratrol and copper (R+Cu) to the rats," Dr Badve told NDTV. The R+Cu generate Oxygen radicals, which destroy Chromatin Particles.

The R+Cu when taken orally, generate Oxygen radicals in the stomach which are quickly absorbed to enter blood circulation. The oxygen radicals destroy cfChPs released in circulation and prevent 'Metastases' - The movement of cancer cells from one part of the body to another. The researchers claimed that R-Cu prevents Chemotherapy toxicity.

This tablet will reduce the side effects of cancer treatment therapy by about 50 per cent and the second time it is about 30% effective in preventing cancer. It can also be effective on the pancreas, lungs, and oral cancer.

"Tata doctors were working on this tablet for almost a decade. The tablet is awaiting approval from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). TIFR scientists have applied to FSSAI to approve this tablet. After getting the approval, it will be available in the market from June-July. This tablet will help to a great extent in improving cancer treatment," the senior cancer surgeon said.

"While the budget for the treatment ranges from lakhs to crores, this tablet will be available everywhere for just Rs 100," he said.

The doctor said, "The effect on side-effects were tested on both rats and humans, but the prevention test was done only on rats. It will take about five years to complete the human trials for this. There were challenges during the research, many felt it was a waste of time and money. But today, everyone is happy and excited. It is a big success."