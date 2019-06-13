No Proof To Prosecute Nana Patekar In Sex Harassment Case: Cops To Court

Police said they could not find evidence to support Tanushree Dutta's complaint against Nana Patekar

There is no evidence to prosecute actor Nana Patekar of charges of sexually harassing his co-star Tanushree Dutta, the Mumbai Police told a court today.

Tanushree Dutta had accused Nana Patekar of misbehaving with her on the sets of their movie "Horn 'OK Pleassss" 10 years ago.

In their report, the police said they could not find evidence to support the complaint and were "unable to continue the investigation," according to news agency ANI.

The allegations by Tanushree Dutta, 35, are widely seen to be the start of a #MeToo campaign in India, a year after a similar moment gathered pace in the US after several women went public against movie moghul Harvey Weinstein. In India's version of the movement, celebrities, writers and even a senior minister faced allegations posted by women on a Twitter thread.

Tanushree Dutta had been out of sight for years before she emerged with the allegations in September last year.

She said in her police complaint that Nana Patekar had harassed her and when she complained, she was forced to perform intimate dance steps with the senior actor.

Mr Patekar had rejected the allegations and had sent a legal notice to his former co-star, also demanding a written apology.