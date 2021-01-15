Tamil Poet Thiruvalluvar's Ideals Impacted Generations, Says PM Modi

PM Modi also urged youngsters across India to read the Kural. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered Thiruvalluvar on the occasion of Thiruvalluvar Day, observed to mark the birth anniversary of Tamil poet and philosopher, and said that people across generations have been positively impacted by his ideals.

He also urged youngsters across India to read the Kural.

"I bow to venerable Thiruvalluvar on Thiruvalluvar Day. His thoughts and works reflect the immense knowledge as well as wisdom he was blessed with. People across generations have been positively impacted by his ideals. I urge more youngsters across India to read the Kural," PM Modi tweeted.

Thiruvalluvar Day is celebrated in Tamil Nadu to mark the birth anniversary of Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar.

