Tamil Nadu's Nehru Stadium Decked Up For Chess Olympiad Inaugural Ceremony

The Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai sparkled with classy lighting, and a sense of excitement was palpable during the inaugural event for the 44th Chess Olympiad.

The sprawling arena in downtown Chennai was buzzing with fresh ideas represented in the form of elegant decor with the undercurrent being the nerve-wracking game of chess.

Sand artist Sarvam Patel created magic with his skill by interspersing ancient Mamallapuram shore temple, the game of chess and the host nation India, besides that of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The FIDE 44th Chess Olympaid commences on July 28 and ends on August 10. The lighting displayed multiple colours and the magic of light embossed on the foreground a grand, big chessboard and the flags of participating countries. The stadium's dais was decked with king-sized brightly coloured chess pieces of king, bishop, rook, queen, knight and the pawns.

A special dance-song "Vanakkam Chennai, Vanakkam Chess" was screened as well. An audio visual on the theme of sand-sculpting captured the game of chess to be played in Tamil Nadu's historic sea port town of Mamallapuram.

With an orchestra playing pulsating music, teams from dozens of countries including Japan, China, Australia, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Austria, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, and Barbados were welcomed to unceasing rounds of applause in the stadium. 'Jai Ho' was among the Indian instrumental music played while 'Vande Mataram' was rendered.

All the eight forms of Indian classical dance, Kathak, Odissi, Kuchupudi, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Manipuri, Sattriya and Bharathanatyam were performed. People who gathered for the inaugural also reveled in the musical treat of Chennai based musician Lydian Nadhaswaram.

FIDE anthem was played and a pledge was taken by participants. Top actor Rajinikanth was among the star invitees who were present.

