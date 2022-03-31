Tamil Nadu's 10.5% Vanniyar Quota Cancelled By Supreme Court

The Supreme Court today struck down the 10.5 per cent reservation provided to the Vanniyar community in Tamil Nadu in government jobs and educational institutes.

Upholding the Madras High Court order which had quashed the reservation, a bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai said, " We are of the opinion that there is no substantial basis for classifying Vanniakula Kshatriyas into one group to be treated differently from the remaining 115 communities within the MBC groups."