Tamil Nadu Student, Carpenter's Daughter, Scores 600/600 In Class 12 Exams

Chief Minister MK Stalin has assured his government's full support for S Nandhini's higher studies.

A Class 12th Tamil Nadu student, daughter of a carpenter, emerged the topper in the higher secondary examinations scoring a perfect 100 in all six subjects. S Nandhini's scorecard read 600/600.

The results were declared on Monday by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). S Nandhini, from Dindigul district, wants to become an auditor.

"I'm very happy about securing 600 out of 600. I'd like to dedicate this to my teachers and parents. If we have self confidence, anything can be achieved," said Nandhini.

In Chennai, N Gayathri has won top honours among schools run by the Chennai Corporation. She has scored 592, with full marks in two subjects and 99 in four others. Her mother works in a fruit store and dad is a private library assistant.

"Education is the only thing that will change our life in many ways. Education is the only way to understand others," said Gayathri, underscoring the importance of having a goal and path in life.

Not far away, Monisha, daughter of a single mother who works as a sweeper, has scored 499. She wants to become a police officer.

"We shouldn't give up studies having our present situation in mind. Today may be life is not in our hands, but it will change tomorrow. It can change with our education or talent. So we should study well," said Monisha.

The pass percentage of girls was 96.38 while 91.45 per cent of the boys cleared the exams.

A total of 8,03,385 students appeared for the exams, held in March-April, with 7,55,451 of them passing.