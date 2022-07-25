Tamil Nadu Student Falls Off 1st Floor Of College, Police Investigate

A first-year student at a private college in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district was injured today after she fell off the first floor of the college building. Police said that they are investigating if this was a case of suicide or not.

"We have recovered a suicide note. We are investigating. There is no CCTV footage. So at the moment, we don't know if it's a case of suicide or accident or mischief," a senior police officer told NDTV.

The student is studying B Pharm at the college. She has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a local hospital after severe blood loss.

Earlier today, a class 12 student at a government-aided school in Thiruvallur was found hanging in the hostel.

In another incident, a Class 12 student's body was found on her school hostel premises in Kallakurichi on July 13. In a note, the girl, a student of class XII, had alleged torture by her teachers. Five people, including two teachers and the principal, have been arrested after violent protests against the school in which at least a dozen school buses were burnt.