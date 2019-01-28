Tamil Nadu Seeks Withdrawal Of Permission For Mekedatu Dam Project Report

K Palaniswami sought additional funds for providing ''Gaja'' cyclone relief. (File)

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the permission accorded to Karnataka for a detailed project report (DPR) on its proposed dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedattu.

In a 92-page memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister, he also requested the Centre to cancel the permission given for conducting a survey for building a new dam in Mullaiperiyar by the Kerala government.

It also sought conferment of ''Bharat Ratna'' on former chief ministers of Tamil Nadu CN Annadurai and J Jayalalithaa.

The memorandum, listing various demands, called for bringing three towns-- Salem, Hosur and Neyveli under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN.

K Palaniswami sought additional funds for providing ''Gaja'' cyclone relief.

He said the Prime Minister should take steps to protect the fireworks industry which provided livelihood to eight lakh people.

He said GST amount due for Tamil Nadu should be released immediately.

The Prime Minister was here to inaugurate a number of projects in the state.