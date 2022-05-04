Tamil Nadu Move To Stop Mutt's Palanquin Ritual Sparks Political Row

District authorities have said the tradition in Dharmapuram Adheenam dents human dignity

A political row has erupted in Tamil Nadu after permission was denied for a ritual in Mayiladuthurai district in which a mutt's seer is carried by devotees and disciples on a palanquin.

District authorities have said the tradition in Dharmapuram Adheenam dents human dignity and must not continue.

The order has sparked protest from the Opposition, with AIADMK and the BJP targeting the MK Stalin-led government in the Assembly. P K Sekar Babu, minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, has said Chief Minister Stalin will speak to the mutt's head.

State BJP chief K Annamalai has slammed the DMK government over the issue and has said he would lift the palanquin himself if the authorities did not allow the ritual.

The head of another mutt, Madurai Adheenam, has also taken strong exception to the directive and said he would lift the palanquin come what may.

Dharmapuram Adheenam is a major religious centre for Shaivites and the practices at this ancient monastic institution should be respected and not opposed, the 293rd pontiff of the Madurai Aadheenam Sri La Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal has said.

He said Chief Minister Stalin must intervene and ensure that the event takes place.

"This event symbolises the pupils' veneration for their guru and they voluntarily carry their guru on their shoulders, as their dakshina (offering)," the Madurai Aadheenam said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the event was being held for ages and was allowed even during \British rule and by all the Chief Ministers of the state.

"It is reprehensible to ban the event claiming it affects the dignity of human beings. Interfering with religious practices is condemnable. I appeal to the Chief Minister M K Stalin to shoulder the responsibility to conduct the Pattina Pravesam," he said.

"I have been a pupil of Dharmapuram Adheenam. Even if it endangers my life, I will myself go over there and carry him on my shoulders if the officials don't lift the ban," Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal said.

The Mayiladuthurai district authorities have invoked the provisions of Article 23 of the Constitution to prohibit the event. They have also cited staunch opposition to the ritual from certain groups and said the event could lead to a law and order problem.

Questioning the rationale behind the order, the Madurai mutt's seer wondered if the event had disturbed peace in the past.