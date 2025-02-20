Tamil Nadu linguistic Minorities Forum Urges MK Stalin To Implement NEP Amid Row

The Linguistic Minorities Forum of Tamil Nadu (LIMFOT) on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister MK Stalin to implement the National Educational Policy (NEP 2020) and pave the way for the three-language formula in school education in the State.

Chairman of the Linguistic Minorities Forum of Tamil Nadu CMK Reddy that implementing the three-language formula is essential for accommodating the minority language in school education.

"Nowhere it is mentioned in the NEP 2020 that either Hindi, or Sanskrit or any other language is compulsory. The only thing is every state is advised to have three languages so that it will accommodate the minority language besides the main state language and English. This is what they want. If the students whose mother tongue is Hindi, they can learn it. The mother tongue should be in the syllabus. That is what the Supreme Court said," Mr Reddy said.

Mr Stalin on Sunday slammed Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan for his remarks that Tamil Nadu would have to come to terms with the Indian Constitution when reacting to Tamil Nadu's government's stance against implementing the language policy of the NEP.

"Which section of the Indian Constitution is making the three-language policy mandatory? Can the [Union] Education Minister point out?" Mr Stalin said in a post on X.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting L Murugan came out in defence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"The National Education Policy (NEP) was not implemented overnight; it has come into effect after 40 years of deliberation. Considering the global competitive landscape, it is our responsibility to prepare our youth to meet global challenges. Additionally, the New Education Policy encourages research and promotes student participation in academic advancements. The NEP is designed to encourage education in one's mother tongue, emphasizing that children should study in their native language," he told reporters.

