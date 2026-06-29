Tamil Nadu Introduces 'SPECTRUM' To Classify And Monitor Sexual Offenders

The Tamil Nadu Police South Zone has launched SPECTRUM, a colour-coded sexual offender tracking and monitoring system that classifies offenders based on the severity and nature of their crimes, enabling police to adopt tailored monitoring and intervention strategies.

Speaking to NDTV, South Zone Inspector General Vijayendra Bidari said the initiative was developed after recognising that different categories of offenders require different policing approaches.

"We have a huge database of criminal records. Each one requires a different approach, so we have classified sexual offenders into categories ranging from Red to Green. If an accused falls under the Red category, police will be more cautious in tracking, evaluating and monitoring them. This differentiated approach will help ensure justice," he said.

According to officials, the South Zone, comprising 10 districts, registers more than 2,000 sexual offence cases every year. Under SPECTRUM, information on offenders will be centrally mapped and monitored.

SPECTRUM stands for Sexual Offender Profiling, Evaluation, Classification, Tracking, Risk Assessment and Unified Monitoring System.

Under the system:

Red: Dangerous sexual predators, gang sexual offenders, violent offenders and repeat POCSO offenders. These offenders will be subject to the highest level of surveillance, including monitoring during parole.

Orange: Repeat sexual offenders, habitual molesters, stalkers and repeat harassers.

Black: Organised sexual offenders.

Silver: Juvenile sexual offenders.

Pink: Eve-teasers and non-contact sexual offenders.

Green: Moderate-risk contact sexual offenders.

Officials said juvenile offenders classified under the Silver category will be dealt with through a rehabilitative approach involving counselling and parental participation.

According to the police, the initiative aims to strengthen risk assessment, offender monitoring and preventive policing through a structured, data-driven approach to managing sexual offence cases.