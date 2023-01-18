Never Suggested Changing Tamil Nadu's Name, Governor Clarifies Amid Row

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi had used the word "Tamizhagam" for the state. (File)

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi today said it was "erroneous and far-fetched" to say that he had suggested changing the name of the state with his recent comments on "Tamizhagam".

Clarifying on the controversial comment that led to a fiery "Tamil Nadu versus Tamizhagam" debate, Mr Ravi said those who made the inference did so "without understanding" the basis of his speech.

"An interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is erroneous and far-fetched," said the Governor in a statement.

He said while speaking on the historical cultural connect between the Tamil people with Kashi, he referred to the word "Tamizhagam". In those days, there was no Tamil Nadu, he said. "Hence in historical cultural context, I referred to the word Tamizhagam as a more appropriate expression," said Mr Ravi.

"Without understanding the basis of my speech, arguments that the Governor is against the word Tamil Nadu have become a topic of discussion. Hence, I am giving this clarification to put an end to it."

At an event on January 4, Governor Ravi had said: "Whatever applies to the entire country, Tamil Nadu says no. It has become a habit. Truth must prevail. Thamizhagam is a more appropriate word. The rest of the country suffered a lot of devastation at the hands of foreigners for a long time."

The comments sparked a huge row, with the state's ruling DMK accusing Mr Ravi of pushing the BJP-RSS agenda.

In the state assembly, ruling MLAs shouted "Quit Tamil Nadu" slogans in the assembly against Mr Ravi and hashtag #GetOutRavi has trended on Twitter.

Tamil Nadu means "the nation of Tamils" while Thamizhagam means the "home of the Tamil people". The word "Nadu" means "land" in Tamil and could be seen by many to depict an autonomous region in India. Governor Ravi said efforts were made over the years to push the narrative that Tamil Nadu is not an integral part of India.