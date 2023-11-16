Tamil Nadu Governor Returns 10 Bills, Week After Court Expressed Concerns

The Governor Vs government battle in Tamil Nadu took another twist Thursday after Governor RN Ravi returned 10 bills to the Assembly, including one limiting his authority to appoint Vice Chancellors to state-run universities. The Assembly will meet Saturday to re-send the bills.

Mr Ravi's actions come after the Supreme Court last week warned him and his Punjab counterpart against unreasonable delays in clearing bills passed by the elected government of each state.

"Please don't deflect the course of bills passed by a duly elected assembly. It's a matter of very serious concern," a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had said.