Tamil Nadu Governor Gives Rs 10 Lakh For Feeding Stray Animals

Governor Banwarilal Purohit has given Rs 10 lakhs to feed stray animals. (Representational)

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday gave Rs 10 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board CSR fund to feed stray animals during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raj Bhavan said.

He donated the sum from his Discretionary grant, a Raj Bhavan release said.

Mr Purohit took note of news reports in dailies for fund crunch to feed stray animals during the lockdown and donated Rs 10 lakh from his Discretionary grant to Tamil Nadu Animal welfare Board CSR fund to feed the stray Animals during the COVID-19 Pandemic, it said.

He handed over a cheque to TS Jawahar, Additional Chief Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department, it said.

The Governor has also appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu and NGOs to look into the welfare of stray animals, it said.

Mr Purohit requested the people of Tamil Nadu to wear mask, keep safe distance and take vaccination, the release added.