Tamil Nadu Braces For Heavy Rain, Schools, Colleges Shut Tomorrow

As Tamil Nadu braces for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next three days, Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered schools and colleges in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, and Kancheepuram districts to remain closed on October 15. Additionally, a work-from-home advisory has been issued for IT companies in these districts from October 15 to 18.

The Chief Minister has reviewed the state administration's readiness to deal with the intense rains, which are predicted to continue until Thursday. During this time, 40 centimetres of rain is expected, with the potential for up to 20 centimetres to fall in a single day.

Chief Minister Stalin ordered boats, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state disaster response forces to be stationed in Chennai and surrounding areas to reduce the possibility of flooding. To guarantee effective transportation, the frequency of MRTS and metro services will also be raised.

Mr Stalin directed officials to monitor and control the prices of essential food items to prevent any undue increase. An adequate supply of Aavin milk and essential supplies at relief centres has been emphasized. Authorities have also been tasked with ensuring uninterrupted power and water supply.

The Chief Minister urged citizens to plan and follow orders to evacuate. A warning against crowding around beaches, tourist attractions, bodies of water, and places of worship has been issued. Mr Stalin also asked people to avoid snapping electrical cables. Along with stressing the importance of taking precautions for ill people, the elderly, and expectant moms, the Chief Minister also advised people to heed government recommendations and not to believe misinformation.

Tamil Nadu has prepared extensively for the heavy rains, with 360 motorboats, 990 water pumps, and 57 tractors with pumps deployed in the capital Chennai alone. The city has also set up 168 relief centres with adequate kitchens.

Similar preparedness measures have been taken in other districts, with Chengalpattu having 116 boats, 102 JCBS, 83 generators, 116 water pumps, and 290 relief centres ready. Kancheepuram district has 10 boats, 250 water pumps, 30 generators, 276 JCBs, and 62 relief centres. Thiruvallur district has 660 relief centres, 121 JCBS, 317 boats, 81 generators, 206 water pumps, 154 tree cutters, and other necessary resources.

Last year, Chennai, along with adjoining districts and a few southern districts including Thoothukudi were ravaged by unprecedented floods.

The much-discussed new stormwater drains by the ruling DMK are still unfinished. There are various sites where the current metro rail development has made matters worse. The state administration does, however, anticipate that this time around the city's infrastructure and state apparatus will be more ready.