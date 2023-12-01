In Rs 1 Crore Bribe Case, Tamil Nadu Cops Arrest Probe Agency Officer After Car Chase

The ED has claimed Rs 4,500 crore of corruption in Tamil Nadu related to illegal sand mining (File).

An Enforcement Directorate officer working in Madurai in southern Tamil Nadu has been arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20 lakh. The officer in question was investigating a disproportionate income case involving a government doctor in the neighbouring Dindigul district. Police believe the officer, identified as Ankit Tiwari, demanded a bribe of Rs 1 crore to drop the case.

A statement from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption is expected soon. However, DVAC sources told NDTV Mr Tiwari was arrested following a high-speed car chase.

Authorities had laid a trap for him and he was taken into custody after receiving the first part of the alleged bribe - Rs 20 lakh - at a drop-off point on a state highway.

This is the first time an ED officer has been arrested in Tamil Nadu.

State Vs ED In Madras High Court

Mr Tiwari's arrest comes as the state government and the central investigative agency are at loggerheads over the latter's summons to five district collectors; this is in connection with a probe into alleged money laundering linked to illegal sand mining.

In a moment of relief for Chief Minister MK Stalin's administration, the Madras High Court this week stayed the summons for three weeks. It did not, though, stay the probe.

The summoned collectors - from the Ariyalur, Vellore, Thanjavur, Karur and Tiruchirapalli districts - and the state government have been given three weeks to respond to the ED.

The state, though, had argued the ED does not have the authority to make such demands and that its summons to the five collectors is against the spirit of federalism.

It was also argued the central agency ought to seek such details, if needed, only via the state government, and that it could not conduct an inquiry without the latter's consent.

Citing a survey by an expert from the Indian Institute of Technology, the ED claimed illegal sand mining worth Rs 4,500 crore had taken place across Tamil Nadu in two years.

DMK Mouthpiece Slams Enforcement Directorate

The ED official's arrest comes on the day the ruling DMK's mouthpiece, Murasoli, accused the BJP that is in power at the centre of using the agency to malign its image. The newspaper questioned the ED's claim of corruption, challenging the basis of the alleged "arbitrary" figure and demanding proof.

"The BJP uses Enforcement Directorate to create a black mark against DMK. ED said some random numbers... that, in two years, Rs 4,730 crore of corruption was uncovered in sand mining. How do they know how much sand was in the river two years ago? They are just making up these numbers... "

With input from agencies

