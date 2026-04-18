DMK Citadel Chepauk In Focus As Udhayanidhi Stalin Seeks Re-Election

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is seeking re-election from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, a constituency long considered a stronghold of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). As one of Chennai's most politically significant seats, it has once again become a focal point of electoral attention.

Located in the heart of the city, the constituency is home to dense residential neighbourhoods, heritage pockets and the iconic M A Chidambaram Stadium. Carrying a deep political legacy, the seat was represented multiple times by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. In 2021, Udhayanidhi Stalin made his electoral debut here, winning by a margin of more than 60,000 votes.

Five years later, he returns not just as an MLA, but as Deputy Chief Minister, raising the stakes in a constituency symbolically tied to the party's leadership.

DMK: '360-Degree Development'

DMK functionaries argue that the constituency has seen comprehensive development under Stalin's tenure.

"Chepauk has always been a DMK stronghold. Earlier, there were issues, especially during heavy rains. Now drainage has improved, health infrastructure has been upgraded, new schools have been built, and several sports complexes have been introduced. It's 360-degree development," said Hafeez, a DMK representative in the constituency.

Another party functionary, Mohan, said the party expects an even larger victory margin this time. "He won by 60,000 votes last time. This time we expect over one lakh. As the Sports Minister and Deputy CM, he has done a lot for youth and sports. Even during the pandemic, he was active on the ground," he said.

The DMK has also rejected allegations of dynastic politics levelled by opponents. "Just because someone comes from a political family does not mean they should not participate in democracy. He won with a huge mandate; that is the people's decision," Hafeez added.

Opposition Attacks Governance

The opposition, however, has sharpened its campaign, questioning both governance and leadership. AIADMK candidate Adhi Rajaram, who has previously contested against Chief Minister M K Stalin, is now taking on Udhayanidhi Stalin in this election. He alleges serious shortcomings in basic amenities and safety.

"There are major issues here: drinking water, toilets, and safety for women. Large amounts have been spent without visible results. There is fear, there is religious polarisation, and people are not being heard," he claimed, adding that he is contesting to "save the state from misrule." The AIADMK has also raised concerns about what it terms dynastic politics within the DMK.

TVK Bets On Vijay's Appeal

The contest has become triangular with the entry of TVK, which is banking on the popularity of actor-turned-politician Vijay. D Selvam, the party's candidate in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, expressed confidence that Vijay's appeal will resonate with voters.

"People are supreme, not individuals. Many are struggling for basic amenities. I want to focus on drainage, traffic and improving living standards. We are getting support because people believe in Vijay," he said.

Mixed Voices On The Ground

On the streets of Chepauk, voter opinion appears divided. "We voted for Kalaignar, then his son, and now Udhayanidhi. He has done a lot here, especially for the youth," said a resident, pointing to sports infrastructure and development works.

Others voiced concerns. "After 9 pm, safety is an issue. Chain snatching happens. We want better security," said another local voter. There is also talk of a possible split in the youth vote, with some first-time voters drawn to the new entrant TVK, while others remain loyal to the DMK's established base.

A Battle Of Legacy And Momentum

For the DMK, Chepauk is more than just another urban constituency; it is closely tied to party history and leadership transition. The party projects Udhayanidhi Stalin as a youthful face of governance, while the opposition frames the contest as a referendum on performance and dynastic politics.

As campaigning intensifies, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni may once again reaffirm its political tradition or signal shifting urban currents in Tamil Nadu's evolving electoral landscape.