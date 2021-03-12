Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Files Nomination From Bodinayakanur Seat

OO Panneerselvam also expressed hope that people will support him for the third time. (File)

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday filed his nomination as All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate from Bodinayakanur constituency for the forthcoming state assembly polls.

"Today, I have filed my nomination from Bodinayakanur. I have been a winning candidate for the past two times. I have done all works in the constituency. People of Bodinayakanur are satisfied with my work. That's why I've been given this seat again," Mr Panneerselvam told media after filing the nomination.

He also expressed hope that people will support him for the third time.

He added that AIADMK will win with huge numbers. After Amma (Jayalalitha) became the chief minister, she had made many schemes for people's welfare and put our state on the forefront, he said.

"For four years, Edapadi Palaniswami government has been making good schemes for people," Mr Panneerselvam further added.

"During natural calamities and pandemic, our government has done a good job and our government even got appreciation from the central government for handling of pandemic," he remarked.

The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

While the ruling AIADMK is contesting the elections in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP, DMK has joined hands with Congress.

This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also contesting the polls.