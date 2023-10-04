Tamil Nadu BJP Chief's Padha Yathra Postponed Due To Illness

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Annamalai's Padha Yathra which was scheduled for October 6 has been postponed due to his illness, party leaders said on Wednesday.

According to the state BJP officials, the date for Annamalai's Padha Yathra scheduled for October 6 has been postponed to October 16.

"This is to certify that Thiru. Annamalai visited Gleneagles Global Health City on 3 October 2023 late evening with complaints of cough, breathing difficulty, throat pain, body ache and fatigue. He was evaluated by a Pulmonologist thoroughly and a high-resolution CT Scan of the chest was also performed in addition to other relevant investigations," a statement of Gleneagles Global Health City hospital shared by Tamil BJP said.

"The CT Scan showed nodules in the basal segment of the left lung. The provisional diagnosis of the doctor is Lower Respiratory Tract Infection of Viral etiology with bronchospasm. He was given some medications to relieve the acute symptoms and sent back home with vitals stable. He has been prescribed medications for 5 days and has been asked to come for review at the end of 5 days. He has been prescribed bed rest for a period of two weeks for recovery," it added.

Earlier on Monday, Annamalai called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi. "Shri @annamalai_k, State President - @BJP4TamilNadu, calls on Smt @nsitharaman," Sitharaman's office said in a post on 'X'.

Ms Sitharaman will be in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Tuesday for some pre-planned meeting, Mr Annamalai said in a post on 'X' after the meeting. The state BJP chief submitted memorandums to seek her intervention on requests from industries in Tamil Nadu.

"Had the opportunity to meet our Hon FM Smt @nsitharaman avl today and submitted various memorandums seeking her kind intervention on requests from industries in TN. Our Hon FM has always been very supportive and considerate of the issues TN industries face. She will be in Coimbatore tomorrow to attend various pre-planned meetings," Mr Annamalai posted on 'X'.

The meeting comes a week after the BJP lost a major ally in Tamil Nadu when the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) snapped ties with the saffron party on September 25. The AIADMK apparently holds Annamalai responsible for the souring of ties between the two parties.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)