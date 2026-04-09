Vijay's Entry Sparks Minority Vote Split Debate In Tamil Nadu

The plunge into politics by superstar Vijay has triggered a crucial question ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections - will minority votes, long seen as a stronghold of the DMK, split this time?

Christians and Muslims, who together account for nearly 15% of the electorate, have traditionally backed the DMK.

But Vijay - born Joseph Vijay and identifying as a Christian - is now positioning himself as a strong alternative, aiming to tap into this significant vote bank through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam or TVK.

At his rally in Tirunelveli yesterday, attended by around 10,000 people, largely youth, there were early signs of a possible shift.

Jose (name changed), a Roman Catholic attendee, told NDTV, "I am a Christian and I'd vote for Vijay," adding, "I see no religion here, all of us are one."

Nearby, Farhana (name changed), a young Muslim student holding Vijay's photograph, echoed similar sentiments: "I like Vijay, and I'd vote for TVK."

Their views suggest a potential generational shift, with younger voters appearing less bound by traditional loyalties.

Addressing the gathering in an area with a considerable minority population and known for Congress supporters - Vijay claimed that "minorities are with TVK" and projected himself as the "real face of secularism."

He also made a direct pitch to Congress voters, asserting that "the real Congress is with us," while accusing Chief Minister MK Stalin of controlling the state Congress by "paying a few crore rupees".

The state Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai has slammed him.

Ever since the AIADMK allied with the BJP over the last few years, minority voters have increasingly consolidated behind the DMK-led alliance, helping it sweep the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 Assembly elections.

Despite Vijay's outreach, the DMK has sought to downplay any threat.

"I am a practising Christian. I am not sure Vijay is a practising Christian. I don't see him in any church," Trichy East MLA Inigo Irudayaraj, who is set to take on Vijay, said, asserting that the DMK's minority base remains intact.

Yet, there are subtle signs of caution within the ruling party.

MK Stalin recently held the DMK's Christmas programme in Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district - marking a notable shift from Chennai to a region with a significant Christian population, underscoring targeted outreach.

Catholic Church sources told NDTV that institutional support for the DMK remains unchanged.

However, a senior clergy member in a leadership role added, "We are not sure how the Christian youth would vote though," reflecting underlying uncertainty.

While the Church maintains it has nothing against Vijay, there is also caution that he should not end up polarising the Christian community, in a manner that could benefit rival political forces like the BJP.

Notably, even at a Christmas event organised by TVK, top leadership from mainstream churches stayed away, sending only lower-rung representatives - a calibrated move to avoid signalling a political shift.

With elections just two weeks away, the contest for minority votes is intensifying.

Whether Vijay's star appeal can translate into a meaningful electoral dent in the DMK's traditional support base remains one of the defining questions of this election.