DMK's PTR Banks on Legacy, Track Record To Secure Hat-Trick On Home Turf

Senior Tamil Nadu Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan or PTR, as he is more commonly known, is aiming for a hat-trick in the upcoming Assembly elections. To challenge his hold in the Madurai Central constituency, the NDA has fielded film producer-director Sundar C, on a Puthiya Needhi Katchi (PNK) ticket.

Early Life And Career

Born in 1966, PTR comes from a strong academic background. He holds a BTech (Hons) from NIT Trichy, an MS in Operations Research and a PhD in Human Factors Engineering / Engineering Psychology from the State University of New York. He holds an MBA in Finance from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Before making his political debut, the minister served as an investment banker, working in trading, sales and management roles at Lehman Brothers in New York and Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. Prior to banking, his career spanned academia, agriculture and consulting.

Political Legacy

PTR, who serves as the minister for information technology & digital services, represents the fourth generation of his family's long political legacy.

His past is rooted in the prominent Dravidian movement, following in the footsteps of his grandfather Tamizhavel Sir PT Rajan, former minister and Chief Minister of the Madras Presidency under the Diarchy system, and his father PTR Palanivel Rajan, a DMK stalwart and former state minister.

PTR is widely recognised as one of the most articulate leaders of the DMK. The two-time MLA has previously also served as the state's finance minister.

Betting on his strong political legacy and leadership image, the DMK remains confident of his win in the seat, which has emerged as a party stronghold since 2016, when PTR first won it.

Winning the Madurai Central seat for PTR is not just about proving his track record but also a personal task to uphold his family legacy.

The constituency was earlier represented by his father, PTR Palanivel Rajan, who served as minister in M Karunanidhi's 2006 cabinet before his sudden death while returning from Chennai after the swearing-in ceremony.

Entry In State Politics

When Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy in 2008, PTR, then head of the company's offshore capital markets operations in Mumbai, expressed his interest in entering politics. However, it was only in 2016 that he began his political journey after joining the DMK and contesting from this seat.

I served as the head of 2 subsidiaries of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. on September 15th, 2008 when it was forced to declare Bankruptcy. Lehman Brothers was then 158 years old & a major Investment Bank for decades. A year before its collapse, it had a market value of ~$60 Bn 2/n pic.twitter.com/CKjZsoyBNt — Dr P Thiaga Rajan (PTR) (@ptrmadurai) September 1, 2019

Given his experience and background, he was expected to get the finance ministry, but the DMK lost the 2016 polls. After the 2021 victory, he was given the portfolio, though it was not without controversy.

In May 2023, PTR was moved from finance to IT and digital services after an audio controversy revealed his alleged claims against CM Stalin's family. He has since kept a low profile.