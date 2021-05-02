When MK Stalin Became Rajinikanth: Image Of The Day

MK Stalin is set to be Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after a long wait for years

Rajinikanth, the superstar of Tamil cinema, opted out of politics months before assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, but his larger-than-life shadow continues to loom over the state's politics.

The superstar of Tamil Nadu's Political League today, MK Stalin -- popular as Thalapathy - morphed into a Rajinikanth avatar in the iconic Mani Ratnam film by the name Thalapathy.

MK Stalin is set to be Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after a long wait for years. His party DMK returns to power after 10 years. When it was last in power, Mr Stalin's father and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi was Chief Minister.

The meme makers also added Mr Stalin's Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, projecting him as Mammooty in the role of Rajinikanth's friend in the 1991 film.

Keralites &Tamilians voted for 2 publicly declared atheists. #PinarayiVijayan#Stalin

Sign that south is going in line with 21st century and people here don't vote on the basis of religion



Kerala is the only state in India that has 0 seats for BJP #TamilNaduElection2021#Keralapic.twitter.com/JrWayQLjgL — Francisco Tomy (@FranciscoTomy1) May 2, 2021

The DMK has won a comfortable victory in Tamil Nadu over its rival AIADMK. Both parties contested their first state election after the death of their iconic leaders - Karunanidhi and AIADMK's J Jayalalithaa.