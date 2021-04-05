Cash, Precious Metals Worth Rs 428 Crore Seized In Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu

Rs 225.5 crore in cash has been recovered in the raids (Representational)

A whopping Rs 428 crore in cash and precious metals has been seized from Tamil Nadu ahead of the assembly polls in the state tomorrow, the Election Commission said.

The total cash seizure stands at Rs 225.5 crore while precious metals, including gold, accounts for Rs 176.11 crore.

The raids were conducted over the past few weeks in various places in the state ahead of the polls. State capital Chennai is among the many places from where the cash and gold was found. Liquor was also seized during the raids.

Patrolling was increased significantly during the night and early morning resulting in significant seizure in the last 24 hours.

This included cash seizure of Rs 91.56 lakh in Ranipet district, Rs 1.23 crore in Thousand lights constituency in Chennai and Rs 1.15 crore at Veerapandi in Salem, the poll body said.

"The last 72 hours to the polls are extremely sensitive from expenditure stand point. Towards this, round the clock surveillance along with CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) teams has been taken up," an Election Commission release said.

The high octane campaign for the single-phase assembly elections ended on Sunday at 7 pm.