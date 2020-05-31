Tamil Nadu Allows Major Relaxations From Tomorrow, Curbs Stay In Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government today announced resumption of public transport and more employees at the workplace as it extended the ongoing lockdown till June 30. The development comes day after the centre announced ''Unlock 1", a graded exit plan from the lockdown that allowed, among others, reopening places of religious worship and restaurants.

The state government, however, has continued its ban on religious places. Theatres, gyms and educational institutions will also remain closed for now.

Pubic transport will resume with reduced services from June 1, but buses will not be operated in Chennai, Kancheepurm, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet districts which having the highest concentration of COVID-19 cases in the state. Ban on inter-state transport will remain in place.

All showrooms and big shops including jewellery and textiles, barring in containment zones, will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent staff from tomorrow, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said in a statement.

"To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the curfew is being extended till June 30 under the State Disaster Management Act and as per the Union Home Ministry''s notification," he said in a statement.

Under the new relaxations, restaurants will be allowed to resume business from June 8. Until then, they can only prove take aways, the new order states. Tea shops in the state will also be allowed to operate from June 8 with 50 per cent occupancy.

In Chennai -- one of the worst-hit in the state, the state government has allowed taxis and auto rickshaws to run without e-pass in non-containment zones. IT companies in the city will be allowed to work with 20 per cent of the workforce, the order says.

All business houses, including IT companies and industries in non-containment zones outside Chennai have been allowed to resume operations with 100 per cent employees.

All e-commerce activities including non-essential items will be allowed from tomorrow.

Liquor shops will be allowed to function from 10 AM to 8 PM under the new order.

Outstation tourists will not be allowed entry in Ooty, Kodaikanal and Yercaud.

Tamil Nadu is among the states worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It witnessed the biggest single-day spike of 938 new coronavirus cases on Saturday taking the infection count to 21,184.