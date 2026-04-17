9 Tourists Killed As Van Falls In Gorge In Tamil Nadu, PM Condoles Deaths

Nine people were killed and four others, including the driver, were critically injured after a tourist van from Kerala plunged off a hairpin bend in a gorge at the Valparai hills in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths.

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the accident that occurred in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. I extend my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray that the injured recover swiftly," he wrote on X.

The van carrying 13 people from Kerala's Malappuram district lost control while descending the Valparai-Pollachi hill road. The vehicle crashed into a barrier at the 13th hairpin bend and rolled down a deep gorge.

Visuals showed the van completely mangled.

A police officer in Valparai told NDTV, "Eight had died on the spot. Seven were women and one male. The driver is critically injured. One more died at the Pollachi Government Hospital."

Some of the victims are believed to be teachers from a school in Malappuram, who were on a tour to Valparai and were returning home at the time of the accident.

Rescue operations were carried out by the police and fire services personnel, who retrieved bodies from the gorge and rushed the injured to the Pollachi Government Hospital for treatment.

"We are investigating what went wrong," a senior police officer in Coimbatore said, adding they have yet to confirm if the driver survived the crash.