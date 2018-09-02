Tamil Nadu: 75,000 Fishermen Keep Off Sea, Flay Rise In Prices Of Fuel

The spiralling price has affected the livelihood of the fishermen. (Representational)

About 75,000 fishermen from some coastal districts of Tamil Nadu refrained from going to the sea today, in order to condemn the rise in price of diesel, a fishermen association representative said.

Speaking to reporters, president of Tamil Nadu coastal mechanised boats fishermen association P Sesuraj said it's time diesel and petrol were brought under the goods and services tax as it would help in bringing down the price of the fuel.

He also said fishing activities have been less over the last one month as fishermen could not afford to buy fuel for their boats.

The spiralling price has affected the livelihood of the fishermen, he added.