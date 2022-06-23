Tamil Magan Hussain Elected AIADMK Presidium Chairman; Question Over Dual Chiefship

Tamil Magan Hussain was elected as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Presidium Chairman at the party's general council meeting on Thursday.

He was the interim presidium chairman until now.

Meanwhile, all 23 resolutions were rejected at the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general council meeting. Mr Hussain announced that it has been decided to hold the next general council meeting of AIADMK on July 11, 2022, at 9.15 am.

After the resolutions were rejected, supporters of O Panneerselvam, who wanted to have the dual leadership format in the party to continue, staged a walkout from the meeting.

"All members rejected all the 23 resolutions and the only demand of General committee members is on single leadership. When the next General Committee meeting is convened, all these along with resolutions for single leadership will be adopted," said AIADMK Deputy Coordinator KP Munusamy.

AIADMK's general council meeting is underway at Shrivaaru Venkatachalapathy Palace in Chennai's Vanagaram. Former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, former deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and other leaders of the party are present at the meeting.

After the demise of J Jayalalithaa in 2016, the party has been following a dual-leadership formula with Mr Palaniswami (known as EPS) as co-coordinator and Mr Panneerselvam (or OPS) as coordinator.

Mr Palaniswami is all for single leadership in the party and his camp is keen on passing a resolution in this regard in June 23 meeting while Mr Panneersevelam claims that the general body cannot pass the resolution without his signature as per party bylaws.

