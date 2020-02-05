Read inOther Languages

Actor Vijay Questioned By Income Tax Department Over Tax Evasion Case

Tamil actor Vijay is being questioned by officers of the Income Tax Department; the officers are also searching the properties of AGS Cinemas and film financier Anbu Cheliyan in Madurai

Chennai:

Tamil actor Vijay is being questioned by officers of the Income Tax Department in connection with an alleged tax evasion case linked to a cinema firm. The officers are also searching the properties of AGS Cinemas and film financier Anbu Cheliyan in Madurai.

AGS Cinemas had produced Vijay starrer Bigil last year.

The BJP in Tamil Nadu had opposed his film Mersal, released in October 2017, for containing dialogues seen as critical against the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation.

The BJP had demanded cuts in Mersal, alleging that some dialogues portray "untruths" about GST and the centre's Digital India campaign.

After the GST was rolled out, some 1,000 cinema halls in Tamil Nadu had remained shut for days in protest against imposition of local body tax in addition to GST.

