Taliban Claim Control Of Panjshir, Promise Government 'Soon': 10 Points

"Panjshir, which was the last hideout of the escapee enemy, is captured," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters. "With this victory and latest efforts our country has come out of the whirlpool of the war and our people will have a happy life in peace, liberty and freedom,” he said.

The Taliban assured the people of Panjshir, who fought against the group earlier during their rule from 1996 to 2001, that there would be no "discriminatory act against them".

The leaders of the Resistance, former vice president Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud, had escaped to neighbouring Tajikistan, claimed the Taliban.

The Taliban claims are false, sad the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), led by Panjshiri leader Ahmad Massoud. “The NRF forces are present in all strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight," said Ali Maisam Nazary, head of foreign relations at NRFA, on his Facebook page.

Ahmad Massoud, whose force includes remnants of regular Afghan army and special forces units as well as local militia fighters, said on Twitter that he was safe.

The Panjshir fighting has been the most prominent example of resistance to the Taliban as it swept to power last month alongside a chaotic troop withdrawal by US after a 20-year war.

Taliban spokesperson denied there were any disagreements within the movement about the formation of a new government and said it would be announced soon. Reports say the new government has been delayed by a rift between the Islamist group's Doha and Haqqani factions and the Haqqanis' reported objection to Taliban ‘supreme leader' Haibatullah Akhundzada as the head of the government.

Zabihullah Mujahid also said women were back at work in the health and education sectors and "other fields will be provided, one by one, once the system has been established for them".

The Taliban banned girls and women from schools and most work when they last ruled the country, from 1996 to 2001. The group has now said women would be allowed to work across important sectors of society, in line with Islamic law, and their rights would be protected.