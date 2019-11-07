'Taking Precaution To Ensure Insects...': Sena Dig On BJP Leader's Remark Over Maharashtra Government Formation

Maharashtra Government FOrmation: Shiv Sena slammed BJP's smaller allies over meeting the governor

The Shiv Sena today hit out at BJP's smaller allies for their recent meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to express concern over the delay in government formation in the state.

The allies, who do not even have MLAs, are not concerned about the state but their own position in the new government, an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' claimed.

It also claimed that "certain elements" were luring MLAs with money, and reiterated that people of the state want the next chief minister to be from the Shiv Sena.

Besides, the BJP and Shiv Sena, the 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) in Maharashtra also comprises RPI(A) and Rashtriya Samaj Paksh (RSP).

Union minister and RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale, and RSP leader Mahadev Jankar, who is a minister in the state government, last week met Governor Koshyari and urged him to invite the BJP, which is the single largest party, to form government.

"These leaders met the governor and expressed concern over government formation, their worry is not about the state but their position in the next government," the Sena claimed.

It also accused "certain elements", who have no connection with the BJP's ideology, of trying to lure the newly elected MLAs with money.

"We don't claim that all this is happening with blessings of the BJP or the chief minister," the Marathi publication said.

The Sena also hit out at state minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar over his comments that "good news" would come soon in the state and the BJP's doors were always open for talks.

"Even our doors and windows are open. Nice winds are blowing, but we are taking precautions to ensure insects don't come along with the fresh air," the Sena said in sarcastic remarks.



