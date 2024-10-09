Amid Scolding Over Haryana Poll Loss, Sena's Soothing Words For Congress

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction spoke about the Congress after its ally in the Maharashtra election due this year slipped to a torrid defeat in Haryana, but it wasn't all attack-attack.

The Sena mouthpiece offered some solace over the Congress' complaints to the Election Commission and questioned rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim's release on parole days before Haryana voted.

"A day before the results... Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini said, 'BJP will win. We have made all the arrangements...' This statement is mysterious," the Sena mouthpiece said.

On Congress' EC Complaints

On Tuesday afternoon, as results began to swing heavily in favour of the BJP, the Congress lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging an unreasonable delay in publishing live data.

The party claimed delayed data entry between 9 and 11 am, which corresponds to the period in which its lead was overhauled. The EC refuted the claim, saying it "unequivocally rejects your attempt to surreptitiously give credence to irresponsible, unfounded and uncorroborated malafide narratives".

The Sena editorial questioned the EC's refutation and highlighted a timeline.

"By 10.30 in the morning the Congress was leading in 65 seats... the Congress started distributing jalebis and laddoos at many places. But, in the next hour, the BJP took the lead and the Congress fell behind. The Election Commission slowed down the vote counting..."

"Why did this happen? When Congress was leading everywhere why did speed of vote counting and 'updates' slow? In such a situation the BJP's victory in Haryana has become doubtful," the Saamana said.

The editorial echoed the Congress' "can't accept verdict" statement from Tuesday evening.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called the Haryana results "totally unexpected" and "against the reality", and said, "It goes against what the people in Haryana made their mind up for... under these circumstances, it is not possible for us to accept the results that have been announced today."

On Ram Rahim's Parole

Six days before the Haryana election rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim was released on parole - for a 10th time in the past two years. Before his release the Congress had red-flagged his parole request, warning of a potential Model Code of Conduct violation.

Ram Rahim was released on October 2 and, the following day, newspaper reports emerged of his Dera Sacha Sauda followers being instructed to vote for the BJP.

"rahim, who was in jail on rape charges and was released on parole a few days ago, also has a part to play in the BJP's 'victory' in Haryana. How does he get parole a few days before the election?"

"This election 'connection' was seen in the previous elections as well," the mouthpiece said, referring to previous paroles or furloughs that coincided with state or local body polls.

Sena's Scolding

The Sena editorial also had some harsh words for the Congress, urging its Maharashtra leaders to learn lessons from the Haryana defeat before their big test.

"The people of Maharashtra will not follow the path of Haryana... and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (the alliance of the Thackeray Sena, the Congress, and the NCP) will win."

"Marathi public opinion is against (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and (Home Minister Amit) Shah and Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. Our alliance will win in Maharashtra... but Congress leaders in the state have a lot to learn from Haryana."

What Happened In Haryana Election?

Exit polls predicted a win for the Congress, with the BJP expected to lose a battle to anti-incumbency and protests over multiple issues, including the farmers' ongoing row over MSP and a furious agitation by wrestlers over sex assault claims against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Congress raced to an early lead as counting began but, by 10 am, the positions had reversed.

The BJP surged past its rival and never looked back, winning 48 of the state's 90 seats.

The Congress had to settle for 37 and must sit in the opposition for five years more.

