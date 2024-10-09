'Arrogant, Overconfident': Congress Allies On Warpath After Haryana Loss

Allies' reviews of the Congress's dismal show in the Haryana Assembly election are in - and they do not make for pleasant reading, with the party criticised for managing to defy exit poll predictions to lose.

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction - to contest the Maharashtra election due this year alongside the Congress and the NCP - has been severe, with an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana flaying its ally for failing to accommodate alliance partners like the AAP or control the "disobedience of local leaders".

The Saamana editorial also lamented its ally's ability to "turn a winning innings into a defeat".

Meanwhile, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool - which earlier this year refused to share more than a bare minimum of the state's 42 Lok Sabha seats, citing the Congress' poor performance in earlier general and state elections - ripped into the "arrogant" INDIA bloc head.

Trinamool MP Saket Gokhale called out the Congress' "attitude" towards seat-sharing.

"This attitude leads to electoral losses - 'if we feel we're winning, we will not accommodate regional party but, in states where we're down, regional parties must accommodate us..."

"Learn!" Mr Gokhale said on X.

Sena's Saamana Scolding

The Sena criticism was stinging. Among other red flags it pointed to a lack of alliances - which were key to the Congress-led anti-BJP bloc's improved showing in the April-June Lok Sabha election.

"No INDIA gathbandhan in Haryana... Congress leaders were overconfident. Samajwadi Party or AAP could have been accommodated and the results would have been different," Sanjay Raut, the Sena's No 2 and a confidante of party boss Uddhav Thackeray, said.

The Congress - pushed by Rahul Gandhi - and the AAP held talks, but these failed. Sources said state leaders - particularly Mr Hooda and lawmakers loyal to him - refused to play ball.

As it turned out, though, the AAP was blanked in Arvind Kejriwal's home state; the party secured less than1.8 per cent of the votes, a share that might not have materially changed the Congress' position.

"This always happens with the Congress," the Saamana said, pointing to similar circumstances that derailed what could have been successful campaigns in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh last year.

"Last time, in MP and Chhattisgarh, there was a belief BJP would not come to power... but internal disarray of the Congress proved beneficial (for the BJP)," the party mouthpiece raged.

In both states the Congress' reliance on its war horses - Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel, instead of maybe backing the younger generation of leaders - backfired and the BJP won.

Sena Questions Hooda Factor

Saamana even called out the Congress' Haryana strongman Bhupinder Singh Hooda, arguing his reluctance to cooperate, including with fellow chief ministerial aspirant Kumari Selja, had "sunk the boat".

"The question has arisen... did ex-Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda sink the boat in Haryana. Mr Hooda's role seemed as if he was the mastermind... and whoever he wanted would be the candidate. Party leaders like Kumari Selja were publicly humiliated... and the Congress failed to stop him."

The 'who will be Chief Minister' clash between Mr Hooda and Ms Selja, an influential Dalit leader, has been flagged as a big reason for the Congress' surprise slide in Haryana.

Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja had earlier also expressed unhappiness over candidate selection; the feeling was that most were Hooda loyalists who would back him over the party.

Ms Selja, meanwhile, has been called out by some for a two-week sulk that included not campaigning. She later told NDTV "there should never be doubts" about her commitment.

But perhaps a happy note for the Congress is that Sena MP Sanjay Raut, seen as party boss Uddhav Thackeray's right-hand man, suggested the Haryana election results may not impact ties in his state. That said, Mr Raut did warn his allies to "learn from Haryana results".

"No one should consider themselves a 'bigger brother' to someone else," he said; the comment was seen as a reminder of a common complaint from Congress' smaller allies.

Looking forward to the Maharashtra election the Sena editorial urged the Congress to pay attention to its grassroots, pointing to the BJP's "strong organisation and strategy".

"The people of Maharashtra will not follow the path of Haryana... and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (the alliance of the Thackeray Sena, the Congress, and the NCP) will win."

"Marathi public opinion is against (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and (Home Minister Amit) Shah and Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. Our alliance will win in Maharashtra... but Congress leaders in the state have a lot to learn from Haryana."

