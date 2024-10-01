Rape Convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets Parole Days Ahead Of Haryana Polls

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, convicted in a rape case and serving a 20-year jail term, will get a 20-day parole ahead of the assembly elections in Haryana. Ram Rahim may be released from jail tomorrow morning. This would be his tenth parole in the last two years

Sources said the Haryana government had once again granted him parole after getting approval from the Election Commission.

Ram Rahim was convicted in 2017 for raping two of his women disciples at his ashram in Haryana's Sirsa.

Earlier today, the Congress, flagging his possible release, had written to the Election Commission, contending that his release would be a violation of the Model Code of Conduct that is in place ahead of the election. Over the years, as a local religious leader, he has garnered mass following.

There is concern that his release ahead of the election is may act as a catalyst in what the party expects to be close fight. The ruling BJP has been in power for a decade and is hoping to win its third consecutive term.

