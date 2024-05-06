Taking Legal Advice On How Money Looted By Congress Can Be Returned: PM

Corruption and land and liquor mafia reign supreme in the YSRCP rule, PM said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was taking legal advice on how to return the money of poor people 'looted' in corruption.

Referring to the seizure of "mounds of cash" by the Enforcement Directorate from the domestic help allegedly linked to the secretary of a Jharkhand minister, Prime Minister Modi wondered why such persons were "close to the Congress's first family." "They have made the worker's house a godown of corruption. This is not the first time as a bigger seizure was made from an MP (in Jharkhand) earlier also and it was such a big cache that even machines were tired of counting."

The PM was addressing a rally at Vemagiri here, which was attended by TDP leader Nara Lokesh and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

"Why is that those, from whom mounds of cash are recovered, are close to the Congress' first family? Was the seized cash meant for supply somewhere, is it that Congress' first family has created warehouses of black money? The country wants to know from Congress shehzada," he said in an apparent jibe at Rahul Gandhi.

Prime Minister Modi alleged the Congress and INDIA bloc people 'abuse' him whenever he 'catches' their black money. However, he was worried not about the abuses, but about the poor, "whose money these corrupt have looted." He further said, "Modi is taking legal advice".

So far, the ED alone has attached property worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore and "if others" (central agencies) are included it may be more.

"I am taking legal advice on how the money can be returned to those from whom it has been looted," he noted.

Rs 17,000 crore has already been returned to the rightful owners. "No poor person's right will be affected, this is Modi's guarantee," he added.

Recalling the legendary actor-politician from the state, N T Ramarao, Prime Minister Modi said the former had taken Lord Ram to every household.

However, the Congress, due to appeasement, boycotted the Ayodhya Shri Ram temple consecration and was sacking those party leaders from the organisation, who visited the shrine.

Lashing out at the Congress and the ruling YSR Congress in the state, he said while the former has accepted defeat ahead of the polls, the latter has been rejected by people.

Corruption and land and liquor mafia reign supreme in the YSRCP rule, he alleged.

NDA will not only create a record in Lok Sabha polls but will also form government in Andhra Pradesh. He said the NDA will come to power in all states where Assembly elections are happening.

Elections to 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly segments in Andhra Pradesh will be held on May 13.

