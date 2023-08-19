Taking Drum To Field, Man Leaves It On Tracks After Spotting Train

A man was arrested in Jalna in Maharashtra for allegedly leaving a drum filled with stones on the railway tracks after spotting an incoming train, a police official said on Saturday.

Balu Makhmale (25) was arrested by the Railway Protection Force on Friday in connection with the incident that took place a month ago, he said.

"The drum was spotted by the driver of the Devgiri Express on the Satona-Osmanabad route. He applied emergency brakes and averted an accident. A probe found Makhmale was taking the drum to his field nearby but abandoned it on the tracks after the Devgiri Express reached close by," he said.

